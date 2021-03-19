Are You Turning Correctly While Driving? Tip From Polk County Sheriffs Office

Polk County Sheriff’s Office:



DYK the proper way to turn left in a crossover median? One of our fans suggested we post this to help educate our motorists – and we think that’s a fabulous idea. It seems MOST drivers do it the WRONG WAY, and when they encounter drivers who are doing it correctly, they tend to get angry, and tend to express it (honking, and using obscene gestures). Can’t we all get along? Think about it – moving your vehicle as far right as you can in the median makes sense for 2 reasons – we drive on the right, and when you position your vehicle there you can actually see the oncoming traffic. This allows everyone to cross safely – nobody is obstructing anyone else’s vision. With more motorists on the road this time of year, let’s all do our part to courteously, patiently, and safely get to where we’re going. Thank you, from your favorite guys ‘n gals in green.