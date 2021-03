Polk County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting In Sun Ray Community of Frostproof – Reader submitted photo to the DailyRidge.com

Frostproof, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the DailyRidge.com news that they are investigating a shooting in the Sun Ray community of Frostproof. According to the PCSO public information officer no details are available at this time, homicide investigators are on scene.

The investigation has been ongoing since early Friday morning.





This is a developing situation and we will update as details are officially released.