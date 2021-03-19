Two Shots Fired Calls, Police Are Investigating

On March 18, 2021, the Lake Wales Police Department responded to two separate calls for service in reference to shots being fired. At approximately 8:40pm officers responded to 224 C St in reference to shots being fired. Upon their arrival, vehicles were leaving the area and officers talked to a few bystanders. Bystanders told officers they heard the shots being fired and this was confirmed by officers finding numerous empty shell casings on Lincoln Ave near C St. No victims were located and no information was received about anyone being shot. While officers were still on this scene conducting their investigation a second call about shots fired came in.





At approximately 10:55pm officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the area of Central Ave and S. Lakeshore Blvd. Once on scene officers learned multiple shots were fired in the area of 4 S. Lakeshore Blvd. Again, officers located several shell casings and this time found damage to the house and a vehicle at 4 S. Lakeshore Blvd. Interviews were conducted in the area of the call and neighbors reported hearing shots fired but did not witness who did the shooting. There was no report of anyone being shot at this location.

These are active investigations and believed to possibly be related. Anyone who has information about these shootings is encouraged to call Detective David Arana at (863) 678-4223 extension 269 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.