Motorcyclist Killed In Crash On Highlands Road In Lakeland

LAKELAND (March 21, 2021) – On Saturday, March 20, 2021, at approximately 11:55 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash involving a single motorcycle near East Edgewood Drive and Lakeland Highlands Road. According to reports, just prior to the crash, a 2007 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle was traveling west on East Edgewood Drive. The driver was negotiating a left turn to proceed south on Lakeland Highlands Road when they lost control of the motorcycle for unknown reasons. After crossing all lanes of travel on Lakeland Highlands Road, the motorcycle hit a curb, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

The Lakeland Police Department Patrol Unit, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived on the scene and began to provide life-saving measures. The driver, 45-year-old Michael Andrew Molinaro of Lakeland, did not survive the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.





The roadway was shut down for approximately four hours while the scene was processed for the ongoing investigation. If anyone has any additional information regarding the crash, please contact Sergeant Dale Deas at [email protected].