Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Arrest Of Three Polk County Deputies

Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Arrest Of Three Polk County Deputies

Polk County
SHARE
, / 11888 0

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 11:30 a.m. this morning, Monday, March 22, 2021, at the PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center located at 1891 Jim Keene Blvd in Winter Haven, about the arrests of three deputies (who have since resigned from the agency) for felonies related to evidence tampering.


FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

GIBSON, MACHELISE SIMONE LASHA

PolkObits

Saint Clair McGill | June 28, 1940 – September 16, 2020 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

Oasis Spa

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN