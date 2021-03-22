Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 11:30 a.m. this morning, Monday, March 22, 2021, at the PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center located at 1891 Jim Keene Blvd in Winter Haven, about the arrests of three deputies (who have since resigned from the agency) for felonies related to evidence tampering.
Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Arrest Of Three Polk County Deputies
