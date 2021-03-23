Individual Uses Stolen Credit Card to Open Verizon Account

Winter Haven Police Department

Can you identify this woman?

She used a stolen credit card account to purchase an iPhone and open a Verizon account. Our victim found out after receiving a Verizon bill, which she doesn’t have a Verizon account. Ultimately, it was determined the female pictured went to Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd.) and opened the account using the stolen credit card information.

Anyone with information on the identity of this woman is asked to call Det. Wierzba at 863-291-5304. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.