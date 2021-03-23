Pair Conceals Over $1,000 Worth Of Items From West Marine and Leaves Store

Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Winter Haven
Winter Haven Police Department

Just can’t make this stuff up.
The pair pictured below visited West Marine (1107 3rd St SW) on 3/21 around 11:45 a.m. They walked around the store and selected multiple fuel pump items (to the tune of $1,129) and concealed them. They left the store in an unknown vehicle.
If you recognize either of these two, call Det. Maldonado at 863-291-5676. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward!


