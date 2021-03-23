Pair Conceals Over $1,000 Worth Of Items From West Marine and Leaves Store

Winter Haven Police Department

Just can’t make this stuff up.

The pair pictured below visited West Marine (1107 3rd St SW) on 3/21 around 11:45 a.m. They walked around the store and selected multiple fuel pump items (to the tune of $1,129) and concealed them. They left the store in an unknown vehicle.

If you recognize either of these two, call Det. Maldonado at 863-291-5676. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward!