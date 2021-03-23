PCSO Detention Deputy Arrested For DUI By Desoto County Sheriff’s Office

On Saturday, March 20, 2021, PCSO Detention Deputy Michaela Butler was arrested in unincorporated Arcadia by the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office for one count DUI (M-1).



According to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office affidavit, around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning, 25-year-old Michaela Butler was traveling northbound on SE State Road 31 when a DCSO deputy observed her vehicle run off the road and onto the grassy shoulder. The deputy then observed Butler’s vehicle cross the center line of the roadway and into the southbound lane. That’s when the DCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop.



According to the affidavit, the DCSO deputy observed Butler to have watery eyes, and he detected the odor of alcohol. Inside Butler’s vehicle the DCSO deputy found “an empty bottle of Corona beer in the center console and a can of Michelob beer, which still contained beer in it.” There was also a cooler with several cans of opened and unopened beer in it. The deputy had Butler perform several Field Sobriety Test exercises, all of which she failed to successfully perform. Her blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.090 and 0.078 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. A person is in violation if their breath sample is more than 0.08 grams per 210L.



Butler had three passengers in her vehicle; she told the DCSO deputy they had attended a concert in Fort Meyers.



Butler was arrested and booked into the Desoto County Jail on the aforementioned charge, and released after posting $1,000 bond. She is currently suspended pending termination proceedings.



Butler was hired as a dual-certified detention deputy sheriff in 2019 and is assigned to the Central County Jail.