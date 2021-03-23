Woman Arrested After Asking for Drugs to be Returned

On March 22, 2021 Carmela Thomas, a 43 year old at large resident, came to the Lake Wales Police Department to claim her purse which had been collected during a March 12, 2021 search warrant. The purse had been collected by officers because it was found inside the residence the warrant was being served at and upon a search of the purse it was found to contain .1 gram of heroin and 6.7 grams of methamphetamine. While at the police department Thomas described her purse and its contents, including what she referred to as her “dope”.





With Thomas claiming the “dope” as hers and requesting to have it returned her with her purse she was placed under arrest for Possession of Heroin and Possession of Methamphetamine. Thomas was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged accordingly.

Previous release:

Unrelated Investigation Leads to Large Drug Seizure and Recovery of Stolen Rifle

On March 12, 2021, a victim contacted the Lake Wales Police Department to report a suspicious incident that occurred during a visit with 55 year old Johnny Hamilton, at 219 D Street. The victim reported that she believed she had been sexually battered by Mr. Hamilton at the home he shares with his mother.

The investigation revealed the victim had been drugged, which lead to a search warrant for the residence. Having knowledge of the community, officers knew Mr. Hamilton’s mother was inside; therefore they used a soft approach while maintaining safety. Mr. Hamilton was allowed to leave the residence after officers began the search since there were no current charges against him at the time.

Mr. Hamilton returned a short time later, crossing through the crime scene tape and came at the Officers carrying a bottle of bleach. Police gave numerous commands for him to cease his aggressive behavior and to put down the bleach, yet he continued his aggressive approach toward them. Mr. Hamilton was safely and quickly subdued, then placed under arrest for resisting without violence. Mr. Hamilton told officers at the scene that whatever they find inside the house was his. During the search warrant, detectives did locate evidence related to the initial investigation. Additionally, they located more than half a pound of methamphetamine, a pistol, a stolen rifle and many other illegal items and substances. The rifle had been previously reported stolen to Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the efforts of the Lake Wales Police Officers and Detectives, a known drug location was shut down, illegal narcotics and dangerous weapons were taken off the streets and a victim will have their stolen property returned to them.

Mr. Hamilton is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have any firearms. He is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of MDMA, possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sexual battery is still under active investigation.

The Lake Wales Police Department appreciates the relationships it has with the members of our community. The residents of this neighborhood can rest more peacefully tonight knowing this dangerous criminal is off the street and behind bars.