Motorcycle Crash Results in Fatality





On Wednesday March 24, 2021 at approximately 7:48 PM, emergency personnel including Lake Wales Police, Lake Wales Fire and Polk County Emergency Medical Services responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on Burns Avenue in front of Impact Church located at 1201 Burns Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing a male subject riding an off road style dirt bike motorcycle West on Burns Avenue at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles. In the area of Impact Church the motorcyclist crossed from the South side of the roadway (East bound lanes) to the North side (West bound lanes) and onto the curb of the road. The driver then lost control of the bike and ultimately crashed into a concrete utility pole off the roadway.

The driver, 21 year old Joshua Green of Lake Wales, was severely injured in the collision with the utility pole. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported to Advent Health in Lake Wales where he was later pronounced deceased.

If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact Detective Michael Waldron at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223 extension 530.