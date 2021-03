Winter Haven Police Department

Can you help identify this guy?

The male pictured approached a 12 year-old girl at the community pool in the Whispering Trails subdivision. He asked her if she would be willing to perform a lewd act. When she ran to get her parents, he ran down Overlook Drive as the parents approached.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Det. Chapnick at 863-291-5701.