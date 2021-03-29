Help Winter Haven Police Department Locate 30 yr-old Eric Daniel Bryan

Winter Haven Police Department

Please help us locate 30 yr-old Eric Daniel Bryan. He’s 5’11” and weights approximately 170 pounds.

Eric made comments of harming himself early Sunday morning. He sent his ex-girlfriend videos indicating he wanted to harm himself and had cut his arm. He was last seen near his mother’s home on Byron Place around 2:15 a.m.Sunday riding a children’s BMX bike. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and boots. He had a cut on his arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Esteve at 863-401-2256 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).