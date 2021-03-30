More Than Ten Local Bands Will Play At This Outdoor Event In Plant City

by James Coulter





Spring is in the air. Summer is around the corner. COVID-19 rates are decreasing, while vaccination rates are increasing. So why not celebrate by venturing outdoors to breathe some fresh air and listen to live music?

Ten local bands will provide live entertainment at the inaugural Central Florida Cannabis Fest, to be hosted at the Plant City Flea and Farmers Market on April 24 and 25. Come bring your blanket and lawn chair and set them upon the lush green grass as you enjoy the great outdoors while listening to live music performed by this inaugural year’s illustrious lineup.

Performing this year will be The Groovediggers, The Lint Rollers, Monkey Bone, Wendy Rich & The Soul Shakers, Ace Jackson & The Jump Kings, and Peace of Woodstock, Greg Billings Band, Jim Stafford, and Bryce Mauldin.

Other fun outdoor activities will include bounce houses, knocker balls, and even a Born 2 Ride Bike Show hosted on Sunday.

Aside from offering great fun and music, The Central Florida Cannabis Fest will also serve as an educational health and wellness event. Attendees can peruse various vendors and attend educational seminars hosted by local experts to learn more about medical marijuana and CBD.

Alcoholic proceeds from the event will go towards funding Autism awareness through two local non-profit organizations: the Autism Awareness Shop in Tampa, and Rockin On The River in Polk County.

“I want everybody to come out and have a good time, and for two days let last year fade out a little bit, [to] just enjoy themselves,” said Diana Frazier, Marketing Director. “I want everybody to come out and have a good time.”

The Central Florida Cannabis Fest was inspired by Dr. Brown CBD, who suggest hosting the event. The local vendor had previously set up a booth at the farmer and flea markets on Wednesday, so they were familiar with the venue. After coordinating with Boss Hogg, a local radio station, Cannabis Fest was planned and formed.

While the event will allow attendees to enjoy quality time outdoors through fun activities and live music, it will also offer them an opportunity to educate themselves on the health and wellness benefits of medical marijuana and CBD.

Frazier herself once knew nothing about the medical marijuana industry. Still, upon learning more about it, she has since learned about its many health benefits, and she hopes that the event will allow others to cast aside their preconceptions.

“I would love for people to come out and educate themselves on the CBD and [its] benefits,” she said. “Educate yourself on it. So at least, if it is not for you, at least you know.”

Central Florida Cannabis Fest will be hosted on Apr. 24 and 25at the Plant City Farm & Flea Market, located at 906 West Sam Allen Rd in Plant City. Admission is free with $2 parking.

For more information, visit their website at:https://centralflcannabisfest.com/