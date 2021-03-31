“No Need For Speed” Polk County Law Enforcement Agencies Partner To Make 53 Arrests In Illegal Street Racing Operation

LAKELAND, FL (March 31, 2021) – On the evening of March 28, 2021, the Lakeland Police Department along with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol conducted a target-specific operation aimed at combating illegal street racing.

The operation named “No Need for Speed” was in response to the numerous complaints received from property owners, tenants and citizens about street racing groups. Detectives responded to the preplanned meeting location at 6870 First Park Boulevard in Lakeland, Florida that drew a crowd of more than 300 people. No Trespassing signage is prominently displayed at the property. Officers observed several individuals driving recklessly, doing burnouts and donuts in the parking areas.







During the operation, a total of 53 arrests were made and 165 citations were issued. Detectives also recovered seven guns, seized a variety of illegal street drugs and impounded 31 vehicles for illegal street racing. Out of the total arrests made, 92% resided out of Polk County. Past experiences have also shown that often small groups splinter off from these larger events, blocking the flow of traffic for drifting and racing on public roadways and highways.