Scammers Targeting Citizens With Overdue Library Book Notices

Winter Haven Police Department

Just when you think they’ve tried everything, scammers are now targeting citizens with overdue library book notices.

Citizens in our County have received overdue notices either by email or phone call saying they have an overdue book from a long time ago. One scammer emailed a citizen and showed a book the citizen had previously checked out, but then demanded more than $97 in overdue fees. The email had a link to click for payment.

Spread the word! If you receive a call or email regarding an overdue fee, DO NOT act on the notice and call your local library to inquire. More than likely it’s a scam!