83 Yr Old Polk County Man Charged With Strangling His Wife To Death

Kissimmee, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested David Lewinson, 83, for murder in the death of his wife. According to reports, by the PCSO, Lewinson confessed to killing his wife over a 9-1-1 call.

According to the arrest affidavit the incident occurred on March 31 after the couple got into an argument. The couple lived on Mayfair Dr. in Kissimmee. Lewinson reportedly advised deputies the argument was over his wallet that his wife hid from him. His stories changed several times, but eventually he advised that he used a piece of curtain cord. A search warrant produced a piece of curtain that had a loop tied to the end of it. A witness, who can only speak through sign language, saw the suspect put the cord around his wife’s neck.





Deputies have charged Lewinson with 1st Degree Murder. He is currently being held without bail in Polk County Jail.