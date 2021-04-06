Auburndale Woman Test Drives Car And Does Not Return It

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

An Auburndale woman tried the ole “test drive a car and not return it” trick, but technology spoiled those plans.





On 4-5-21 at approximately 6 p.m., 34 year-old Shonteria Story (Ernest Dr, Auburndale FL) went to the Chevy Center located at 101 Cypress Gardens Blvd. under the ruse of purchasing a vehicle. She had been emailing an associate regarding the purchase and arranged to visit the dealership.

Story was dropped off at the location and she made contact with the associate who showed her a 2021 Chevy Equinox. Due to COVID restrictions, the dealership does not allow associates to ride with customers on test drives. The associate made a copy of Story’s license and instructed her to take a short test drive and return. (You know where this is going, right?)

The associate waited and attempted to reach Story by telephone. After no contact was made, at 8 p.m. the associate contacted law enforcement since it was obvious Story was not returning. OnStar is a beautiful thing. The vehicle was tracked to Lakeland and then ultimately found at a location on E Main St in Bartow.

With the assistance of a Polk County Deputy, Story was located with the vehicle filled with her possessions. She had also removed the dealer tag from the back. Winter Haven officers arrived shortly after and took Story into custody.

She was booked into the Polk County Jail for Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (F3).