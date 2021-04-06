Help Winter Haven Police Locate Winter Haven Teen

Winter Haven Police Department

Have you seen 17 year-old Ariana DeJesus?

She was last seen at her home on Fish Hawk Dr. on March 25 around 11:40 a.m. A camera captured her jumping the back fence of the home. She was possibly meeting up with a friend who lives on Palm Dr. SW in Winter Haven, however she has not been located. Her family and authorities want to ensure that she is safe and not in any danger.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black South Park pajama pants.

If you know where she is, please call Detective Ditty at 863-291-5752.