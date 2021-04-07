Winter Haven Summer Camps

City of Winter Haven Parks and Rec:

Summer Camp Registration begins for Residents & Fieldhouse Members on April 12, 2021. Non-Resident Registration begins on April 19, 2021.

Fieldhouse Camp

Open to City Residents and Non-Residents.





Location: AdventHealth Fieldhouse (210 Cypress Gardens Blvd)

AdventHealth Fieldhouse (210 Cypress Gardens Blvd) Ages: Kindergarten – 8th Grade Graduates

Kindergarten – 8th Grade Graduates Fees: Resident $150 per child / Non-Resident $300 per child

Summer Fun at the Rec

City Resident Camp Only.

Location: Winter Haven Recreational & Cultural Center (801 MLK Blvd. NE)

Winter Haven Recreational & Cultural Center (801 MLK Blvd. NE) Ages: Kindergarten – 8th Grade Graduates

Kindergarten – 8th Grade Graduates Fees: Resident $150 per child

Rotary Playground Camp

City Resident Camp Only.

Location: Rotary Park Clubhouse (350 6th St NE)

Rotary Park Clubhouse (350 6th St NE) Ages: Kindergarten Graduates – 12 years old

Kindergarten Graduates – 12 years old Fees: Resident $150 per child

Summer Teen Volunteer Program

The City of Winter Haven’s Teen Volunteer Program also called Leader In Training (LIT) is for high school students between the ages of 15-17 years oldthat are interested in earning community service hours. LIT’s earn hours volunteering for our summer camp programs assisting Camp Counselors with crafts & activities. Guidelines & Procedures are listed on the application below. If you are unable to fill out the online application, applications are available for pick up at the AdventHealth Fieldhouse (210 Cypress Gardens Blvd.) or Winter Haven Recreational & Cultural Center (801 MLK Blvd. NE).