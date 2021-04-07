Winter Haven Summer Camps

City of Winter Haven Parks and Rec:
Summer Camp Registration begins for Residents & Fieldhouse Members on April 12, 2021. Non-Resident Registration begins on April 19, 2021.
Fieldhouse Camp
Open to City Residents and Non-Residents.
- Location: AdventHealth Fieldhouse (210 Cypress Gardens Blvd)
- Ages: Kindergarten – 8th Grade Graduates
- Fees: Resident $150 per child / Non-Resident $300 per child
Summer Fun at the Rec
City Resident Camp Only.
- Location: Winter Haven Recreational & Cultural Center (801 MLK Blvd. NE)
- Ages: Kindergarten – 8th Grade Graduates
- Fees: Resident $150 per child
Rotary Playground Camp
City Resident Camp Only.
- Location: Rotary Park Clubhouse (350 6th St NE)
- Ages: Kindergarten Graduates – 12 years old
- Fees: Resident $150 per child
Summer Teen Volunteer Program
The City of Winter Haven’s Teen Volunteer Program also called Leader In Training (LIT) is for high school students between the ages of 15-17 years oldthat are interested in earning community service hours. LIT’s earn hours volunteering for our summer camp programs assisting Camp Counselors with crafts & activities. Guidelines & Procedures are listed on the application below. If you are unable to fill out the online application, applications are available for pick up at the AdventHealth Fieldhouse (210 Cypress Gardens Blvd.) or Winter Haven Recreational & Cultural Center (801 MLK Blvd. NE).