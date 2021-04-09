Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird Retires

Winter Haven Police Department

Today is bittersweet. We are saying “so long” to Police Chief Charlie Bird! As of April 10, 2021, Chief Bird retires. He has faithfully served for more than 31 years at the Police Department. But we aren’t shedding tears.

He will come back to the City of Winter Haven on April 19, 2021 as a civilian Public Safety Director. He has served the Public Safety Director role since the City adopted the model in 2018. So, bittersweet? He’s been a fantastic Chief of Police and he will be missed in that capacity but will carry the Public Safety Director role in a geat way.

However, Deputy Chief David Brannan will now be the new Chief of Police. Deputy Chief Brannan has been with the agency for 28 years and the past six as Deputy Chief. Join us in congratulating Chief Bird on his retirement (well, sort of) and Chief David Brannan in his promotion! Our City is so furtunate to have this awesome team! A formal Oath of Office for Chief Brannan will be held on Thursday, April 15 at 9:30 a.m. in the AdventHealth FieldHouse.