Winter Haven Police Department Hosting Prescription Pill Take Back

Winter Haven Police Department

The Winter Haven Police Department will once again be hosting a Prescription Pill Take Back giving citizens the opportunity to safely dispose of those expired and unneeded medications.

Saturday, April 24 from 10 am – 1 pm, citizens can pull into the circle drive at the Police Department (125 N Lake Silver Dr., NW) and we will assist with taking the medications.

With safety precautions in place, there is no need to get out of your vehicle.

You can leave the medications in the bottles or take them out and place them in baggies. It’s your choice. We do not need to know what the medications are nor do we need to know who they belong to.

For more information, call the Crime Prevention Unit at 863-295-5905.