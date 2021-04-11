Lakeland Police Investigating A Suspicious Death After Man’s Body Found In Car

SUSPICIOUS DEATH INVESTIGATION

LAKELAND, FL

(April 11, 2021) – On Saturday, April 10, 2021, at approximately 4:16 p.m., officers from the Lakeland Police Department responded to a residence in the 500 block of West Crawford Street for a report of a missing person. The reportee advised last seeing the victim at 7:00 a.m. when she left to travel out-of-town for the day. According to the reportee, the victim had not responded to texts or calls throughout the day. When the reportee arrived home, the victim was nowhere to be found, and there was blood underneath a vehicle the victim had been working on in the driveway.





Upon a search of the location, officers located the body of the victim, a 42-year-old man, inside another vehicle on the property. The victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office, where an exam will be conducted on Monday to confirm his cause of death. No additional details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the case should contact Detective Troy Smith at 863.834.8958 or [email protected]

Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida: