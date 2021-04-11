Local Non-Profit Has Awesome New Fundraiser By Rappelling Down The Lakeland Electric Building

POLK COUNTY NON-PROFIT HOSTS 10 STORY CHALLENGE ON APRIL 16 & 17

Pace Center for Girls Polk invites residents to rappel down the Lakeland Electric Building





WHAT: Pace Center for Girls, Polk, a non-profit which serves girls at risk of involvement in the juvenile justice system, invites the public to participate in its two-day fundraising event, the 10 Story Challenge. Anyone can sign up as an “edger” to rappel 10 stories down Lakeland’s tallest building, the Lakeland Electric Building. Community members are invited to attend and sponsor a family member, friend or colleague to participate in the challenge. A live DJ and local food truck favorite Drica’s coffee will be part of the event.

WHEN: April 16 starting at 3:00 p.m. & April 17 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Lakeland Electric Building located at 501 E Lemon St, Lakeland, FL 33801

WHO: The Ten Story Challenge will feature prominent community members and leaders rappelling down the Lakeland Electric Building on Friday April 16th at 3pm including:

MAYOR of Lakeland, Bill Mutz and his wife, Pam Mutz and MARY MARX- President & CEO Pace Center for Girls

WHY: For 35 years, Pace Center for Girls has impacted the lives of more than 40,000 girls and young women by helping them overcome past trauma to create a better future through education, counseling, training and advocacy. For over 20 years, Pace Polk has contributed to the success of girls with a gender-responsive, trauma-informed, and strengths-based approach to serving and growing more than 1,2000 young ladies throughout Polk county.

About Pace Center for Girls

Founded in 1985 in Jacksonville, Florida, Pace Center for Girls serves more than 3,000 vulnerable girls annually in Florida and Georgia. Pace has received national recognition for its research-based and gender responsive model of program delivery, including academic support, counseling, and life-skills training. Learn more at PaceCenter.org.