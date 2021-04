Lakeland, Florida – The Polk County Fire Rescue is currently on scene of a commercial structure fire at 3619 hey 542 E. in Lakeland. The fire is closing down E. Main St. near Reynolds Rd. The call came in around 2:02pm. According to the initial call a diesel truck inside the structure was on fire. Crews are on scene and Polk County Sheriff’s Office is handling rerouting of traffic. Does not appear any injuries at this time.

We will update if more information becomes available.