40 Yr Old Winter Haven Mom Killed & Young Daughter Injured In Spirit Lake Road Accident

PCSO is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in unincorporated Winter Haven

On April 12, 2021, at around 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred on Spirit Lake Road near the 3200 block in unincorporated Winter Haven. The crash killed 40-year-old April Elizabeth Henderson of Winter Haven. Henderson’s daughter was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.





Henderson was the driver of a black 2019 Kia Sportage.

According to the preliminary investigation so far, Henderson was traveling northbound on Spirit Lake Road when, for unknown reasons, she drove off the shoulder of the road and into a residential yard where her vehicle struck a tree.

Henderson died at the scene. Her daughter suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

At the time of the crash, neither Henderson nor her daughter were wearing seatbelts.

The roadway was not closed during the investigation. This investigation is ongoing