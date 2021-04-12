Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Uncategorized Polk County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Support Services Section Responds To Severe Weather Damage

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Support Services Section Responds To Severe Weather Damage

Uncategorized
SHARE
, / 145 0

Polk County Sheriff’s Office:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Support Services Section knew that severe thunderstorms were possible on Sunday and prepared themselves to respond should the need arise.


At about 1:00 PM, numerous calls from various parts of the county were received regarding damages to trees, powerlines, and structures.

Deputies responded to 19 different locations with chainsaws, winches, and trucks, and worked hard to clear the roadways.

By 4:00 PM, all of the roadways were reopened.

Splendid job, deputies!

FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

GIBSON, MACHELISE SIMONE LASHA

PolkObits

Burton Coy | April 18, 1931 – December 18, 2020 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

Ageless Allure Medispa

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN