Polk County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Support Services Section Responds To Severe Weather Damage

Polk County Sheriff’s Office:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Support Services Section knew that severe thunderstorms were possible on Sunday and prepared themselves to respond should the need arise.





At about 1:00 PM, numerous calls from various parts of the county were received regarding damages to trees, powerlines, and structures.

Deputies responded to 19 different locations with chainsaws, winches, and trucks, and worked hard to clear the roadways.

By 4:00 PM, all of the roadways were reopened.

Splendid job, deputies!