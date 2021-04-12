Winter Haven Police Department

Winter Haven Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 26 year-old Djohn Moore after he forced his way into his ex-girlfriends residence.



On April 11 around 11:55 a.m., Moore banged on her door demanding to be let in. When she refused, he forced his way in with a gun in his hand. He hit her numerous times and then grabbed her phone from her pocket and smashed it on the floor.

The victim ran to a neighbor who called 9-1-1.

Moore left the area in an unknown direction. He has a warrant for his arrest for Robbery with a Firearm and Armed Burglary with Battery.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts should call Detective AJ at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip by way of your smart device by downloading the free “P3tips” app on your smart phone. Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.