Woman Switches Barcodes And Pays $30 For $297 Worth Of Items At Walmart

Winter Haven Police Department

The receipt should have been $297. She only paid $30.49 thanks to the ole switcharoo of the barcodes.

On April 6 around 8:30 p.m., the woman in the photos went to Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and selected all kinds of goodies to include a baby swing and 2-in-1 recliner, a hammock, bodysuit, makeup and a host of other items – oh, and Cherry Dr. Pepper. She used barcodes from items the costs ranging from 0.32 to $2.98. She was seen entering an older beige Mercury Grand Marquis.

Recognize the tattoos, dress that possibly match the taste in soft drink?

Contact Detective A.J. at 863-292-7921.