Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Winter Haven Woman Switches Barcodes And Pays $30 For $297 Worth Of Items At Walmart

Woman Switches Barcodes And Pays $30 For $297 Worth Of Items At Walmart

Winter Haven
SHARE
, / 170 0

Winter Haven Police Department

The receipt should have been $297. She only paid $30.49 thanks to the ole switcharoo of the barcodes.
On April 6 around 8:30 p.m., the woman in the photos went to Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and selected all kinds of goodies to include a baby swing and 2-in-1 recliner, a hammock, bodysuit, makeup and a host of other items – oh, and Cherry Dr. Pepper. She used barcodes from items the costs ranging from 0.32 to $2.98. She was seen entering an older beige Mercury Grand Marquis.
Recognize the tattoos, dress that possibly match the taste in soft drink?
Contact Detective A.J. at 863-292-7921.


FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

DECKER, JESSE RAY

PolkObits

Betty Halford Goodyear | January 27, 1931 – December 14, 2020 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

In-Gauge of Polk County

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN