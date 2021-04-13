PCSO is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in unincorporated Lakeland

On April 12, 2021, at around 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on C.R. 540A east of Park Lane in unincorporated Lakeland. The crash killed 28-year-old Brient Ashley of Lakeland.





Ashley was the driver of a blue 2005 Yamaha motorcycle.

The second vehicle in the crash was a silver 2008 Honda motorcycle driven by 23-year-old Dakota McClellan of Lakeland.

According to the preliminary investigation so far, Ashley and McClellan were driving westbound on C.R. 540A, side-by-side and in different lanes. Ashley was driving in the inside lane; McClellan was in the outside lane. As the motorcycles approached the intersection of C.R.540A and Park Lane, Ashley changed to the outside lane. Both motorcycles were occupying the same lane.

For unknown reasons, Ashley lost control of his motorcycle and impacted the raised concrete curb on the north side of the road. His motorcycle rotated and traveled off of the road before impacting a concrete utility pole causing the motorcycle to break apart.

McClellan’s motorcycle was struck by debris from the crash causing him to lose control of the motorcycle and slide approximately 50 feet.

Ashley died at the scene.

McClellan suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

At the time of the crash, both drivers were wearing helmets. Neither Ashely nor McClellan had motorcycle endorsement on their driver’s licenses.

The roadway was closed approximately 4 hours during the investigation. This investigation is ongoing.