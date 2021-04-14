Lakeland Better Homes and Gardens Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





Despite these uncertain times, the Lakeland branch office of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fine Living experienced such a great first year that they celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Image by Lakeland Chamber

During its inaugural year, Better Homes and Gardens exceeded expectations, performing well enough to receive several awards, including first place for Best Real Estate Company in The Ledger’s Best of Central Florida 2020 and the Lakeland Commercial Beautification Award.

Its success within the past year has been chiefly due to the branch remaining true to its main franchise’s core values of Passion, Authenticity, Inclusion, Growth and Excellence, or PAIGE. Anyone looking for a new home, be it a resale or new construction, luxury home or townhome, single-family or condo, can expect nothing less than a sale made through a strict commitment to PAIGE.

“These core values serve as our guide in all of the decisions we make and set the stage for a company culture that must be experienced to be believed,” their website states. “It is our commitment to help real estate professionals provide ongoing value to the consumer. In an era when the consumer is demanding value, we act as the support mechanism that allows our affiliated real estate professionals to continue to grow and thrive.”

Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz commended the business for winning the commercial beautification award. He believes they more than deserve the honor, especially after a stellar first year in business, he said.

“They are looking forward to 2021 being even better,” he said. “They have a lot of notice from our citizens and the city.”

Owner Dana Hall Bradley was raised in Lakeland. She had lived and worked in Celebration for the past 20 years at the company’s main office. As a Lakeland local, she was the ideal candidate to start and open their Lakeland branch office.

She owes her branch’s success to the dedication of their training, especially during these trying times. Having stared during a pandemic, they were required to do most of their training and business online. They conducted five Zoom classes a week, and engaged in sales and marketing through Facebook, conference calls, and virtual 3D tours.

“We expect to continue to grow the Central Florida Homes and Gardens brand,” she said. “We are planning to open up in Winter Garden and into several other different Orlando locations. By 2023, we will have at least five different offices.”

Lori Martin, Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Board Member, fell in love with the company upon viewing their website and reading about their core values. She appreciates how such a business, especially one started by a Lakeland local, was dedicated to such forward-thinking values.

“I think they are a fabulous company,” Martin said. “She [Bradley] really wants to do good and give back to the community here in Lakeland. She is from Lakeland, she is a business owner, and she is engaged and happy to be here.”

The company has experienced realtors with a strong presence in the local community. With so many of their employees and employers working in the Lakeland area, Better Homes and Gardens will make for an excellent fit with high expectations of growth soon.

“They know their business, and there is a plethora of opportunity right now in the market,” she said. “I expect them to continue to do well. Lakeland is a wonderful community where business can flourish. I hope they can engage with the Chamber and get to know their folks here even more so businesses can prosper.”

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fine Living is located at 1715 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33803. For more information, call 863-602-8830. Or visit their website at: https://www.bhgre.com/better-homes-and-gardens-real-estate-fine-living-6037c