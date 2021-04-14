Local Dog Owner Finds Her Dog After It Was Missing for Over 9 Months

Dog Owner, Sandra Sue Dent:



“I don’t even know how to say this-I am just in disbelief, but…VALDEZ IS HOME!!!!!!!!! I didn’t give up, and after more than 9 months I finally found him, thanks to 3 wonderful ladies that have been taking good care of him. He has lived in 3 places since he has been gone, and finally someone saw one of my posts on Facebook. I said I would not give up, and I didn’t. This is proof that there is hope for all those poor pets out there that I have been looking at every day that have been reported lost. Just don’t give up on your babies! This worked out PERFECTLY for us because the lady that has had him for the last 4 months needed to re-home him. When I saw the picture that was posted of him, I was sure it was him, but I texted a picture of a special marking on his chest and it was a match. The nightmare is over.”