Neighbors Help Subdue a Burglary Suspect After He Ran Into a Home and Attacked The Homeowner.

On April 13, 2021 at approximately 5:15 p.m., a homeowner on Palm Lane in Winter Haven was inside of his home when 26 year-old Dominique Rashad Rogers (DOB 12-13-94, 1299 37th St NW, Winter Haven) entered the porch area of the home and then entered the living area of the home, uninvited. When he got inside of the home he immediately attacked the homeowner grabbing him by the torso and they started to struggle landing on the floor.





Another person inside of the home ran out of the home to a neighbor frantically yelling for help and the neighbor called 9-1-1. In the meantime, inside of the home, the homeowner broke free from Rogers and retrieved his personal firearm. When he went back into the area where Rogers had been, Rogers had already ran outside. Outside, neighbors grabbed Rogers and held him down until officers arrived.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries and was treated by EMS on scene. Nobody else was injured in the encounter.

Rogers was taken into custody and booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of Burglary with Battery (F1) and Burglary of an Occupied Structure (F2).