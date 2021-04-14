PCSO is Investigating a Three-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Unincorporated Lakeland

On April 13, 2021, at around 1:00 p.m., deputies responded to a fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of County Line Road and Ewell Road in unincorporated Lakeland. The crash killed 63-year-old James Reynolds of Valrico.





Reynolds was the driver of a black 2019 Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Also involved in the crash were a white 2018 Mack Tractor hauling a 2007, 53-foot trailer driven by 65-year-old Arturo Jimenez of Lakeland, and a gray 2006 Toyota Camry driven by 71-year-old Alice Ray-Overstreet of Lakeland. 91-year-old George Overstreet was a passenger in the Toyota Camry.

According to the preliminary investigation so far, Reynolds was traveling westbound on Ewell Road and Jimenez was traveling northbound on County Line Road. At the same time, Ray-Overstreet was stopped in the southbound on County Line Road in the turning lane to make a left turn onto Ewell Road.

As Reynolds approached the traffic light, indicating red, he failed to stop and drove into the intersection. Jimenez, who had the green light, was in the intersection when his tractor trailer struck the driver’s side of the Dodge Ram.

Following the initial impact, Reynolds’ truck struck Ray-Overstreet’s vehicle which was still stopped in the turn lane.

Reynolds died at the scene.

Jimenez, Ray-Overstreet, and her passenger suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

At the time of the crash, all involved were wearing seat belts.

The roadway was closed approximately 4 hours during the investigation. This investigation is ongoing.