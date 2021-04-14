Victory Ridge Academy Receives Grant

from Mountain Lake Community Service, Inc.

Lake Wales, Florida – On March 18, 2021, Victory Ridge Academy (VRA) was awarded funding from Mountain Lake Community Service, Inc. Funding received from Mountain Lake will go towards supporting VRA’s Occupational, Physical and Speech-Language Therapy Departments.

For occupational and physical therapy, VRA will use funding to purchase the Clinton Folding Parallel Bars, which will assist students with mobility, balance, gait training, strength and range of motion. Additionally, through use of the parallel bars, students will build their core strength to increase stamina for sitting and writing tasks during classroom time.

For speech-language therapy, VRA will use funding to purchase iPads, protective casing and charging carts for our nonverbal students. Students will use these iPads as a way to access nonverbal applications that will aid them in communicating with their teachers, therapists and peers.

Both staff and students at Victory Ridge Academy would like to thank Mountain Lake Community Service, Inc. for their generous donation and continued support over the years!

Victory Ridge Academy is a Title 1, 501 (c) (3) non-profit public charter school that exclusively serves children and adolescents with special needs. Victory Ridge Academy is based on the belief of the administration, staff and Board of Trustees that early intervention is crucial to helping children and young adults with special needs to cultivate healthy lifestyles and grow into well-adjusted persons. It is the school’s belief that students need a safe, positive and nurturing learning environment to develop communication skills, social skills, academic and technical skills in order to build their self-confidence and become productive members of society.

For more information about Victory Ridge Academy, please visit the Academy’s website at www.victoryridge.org