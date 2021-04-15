Davenport, Florida b- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the unincorporated area of Davenport, Florida. According to reports Mikayla West & Tyree Scott both of Davenport were in a physical altercation with the victim on April 10, 2021.
Davenport Pair Facing Multiple Charges Including Felony Attempted Murder & Aggravated Battery In Alleged Assault
