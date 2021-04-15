Polk County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Death Investigation In Davenport

Davenport, Florida – According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office they are currently conducting an investigation into a work-related fatality. At this point no details are available regarding the exact cause or who has died.

The incident took place near Hwy 27 & Interstate 4 and is believed to have occurred before 9:30am. The initial call was for a motor vehicle accident, but that was not the case. The construction site is the new Panda Express being built.





We will update this article as more information becomes available.