Haines City Man Struck & Killed On Hwy 27 In Lake Wales

Haines City man fatally struck by tractor trailer on Highway 27



On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 3:08am, Lake Wales Police responded to the report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 27 south of Thompson Nursery Rd. The victim, identified as 34 year old Arturo Hernandez of Haines City, was found deceased at the scene after being struck by a 2004 Kenworth driven by Collis Moore of Lake Placid. Mr. Moore stated he was traveling north on Highway 27 approaching Thompson Nursey Rd. He stated he looked briefly down to return a drink to a cup holder and when he looked back up the victim was standing in the middle of his lane of travel.







Moore was not injured. Northbound traffic on Highway 27 was blocked for several hours. The investigation is ongoing and no charges are expected. If you have information please contact Lake Wales Police Department, Traffic Homicide Investigator, Sean Robertson at (863)678-4223 Ext 548.