Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Winter Haven Skip Scanner at Walmart Threatens Employee

Skip Scanner at Walmart Threatens Employee

Winter Haven
SHARE
, / 1501 0

Winter Haven Police Department

Skip scanning and then threatening the associate – not cool.
The guy pictured below skip scanned a bunch of items at Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on March 25.
When approached, he got verbally aggressive with the associate and threatened to harm them with a weapon (though no weapon was seen).
He likes Nike! He had a black t-shirt, Nike cross-body bag, gray Nike shirts, black leggings, black socks and, you guessed it, Nike slides!
He has multiple tattoos covering his arms. He was seen getting into a white sedan.
Recognize him? Call Det. AJ at 863-292-7921.


FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

LOWDER, JUSTIN

PolkObits

Melba Faye Douglas Hart | Jul 23, 1940 – Nov 09, 2020 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

Oasis Spa

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN