Skip Scanner at Walmart Threatens Employee

Winter Haven Police Department

Skip scanning and then threatening the associate – not cool.

The guy pictured below skip scanned a bunch of items at Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on March 25.

When approached, he got verbally aggressive with the associate and threatened to harm them with a weapon (though no weapon was seen).

He likes Nike! He had a black t-shirt, Nike cross-body bag, gray Nike shirts, black leggings, black socks and, you guessed it, Nike slides!

He has multiple tattoos covering his arms. He was seen getting into a white sedan.

Recognize him? Call Det. AJ at 863-292-7921.