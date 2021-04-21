Polk County Jail inmates to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations

Through a partnership between the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Health in Polk County, and Corizon Health, the health care provider in Polk County’s jails, county inmates will be offered the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting this weekend.





“COVID-19 vaccinations are now readily available to the general public in Polk County. We believe now is the appropriate time to offer inmates the vaccine. We are thankful for the partnership we have with the Florida Department of Health and Corizon Health to make this happen.” –Grady Judd, Sheriff

Vaccines will be available at the Central County Jail in Bartow and the South County Jail in unincorporated Frostroof. Beginning Thursday and Friday, any Polk County Sheriff’s Office members working in the facilities who have not yet had the vaccine, and who want to receive one, will have the opportunity to be vaccinated prior to the general vaccination of inmates. Then, over the weekend and going forward, any inmate who wants a vaccine will be able to receive them, based on available supply. Second vaccines will also be available for those inmates still in jail. For those who will be released, they would contact the Department of Health to schedule their second vaccine.