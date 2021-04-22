Winter Haven Kidney Care Center Celebrates Grand Opening

by James Coulter





The new Winter Haven Kidney Care Center offers cutting-edge healthcare through state-of-the-technology and quality personable care that treats patients as individuals rather than numbers.

Located at 1007 3rd Street SW, right next door to Firehouse Subs, the new clinic provides patients in-center hemodialysis utilizing top-of-the-line technology, ensuring that patients receive safe, personable care and high-quality treatment.

“Our team prides itself on providing a calm and family atmosphere for our patients,” their website states. “Our patients are our number one priority. Kidney Care Center is proud to provide the best dialysis treatment in the area. Kidney Care Center’s vision is for our patients to have safe and high-quality care.”

The Kidney Care Center celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce. Attendees were able to tour the new facility and enjoy refreshments provided by Firehouse Subs and Chick-Fil-A.

Dr. Hal Dane Porteous serves as the medical director of the new facility. Since moving to Winter Haven in 2017, he dreamed of opening a dialysis center for the local community.

“Our center is one that is small but personable,” Dr. Porteous said. “The whole focus was not to have a big unit, but to have a unit where everybody knows everybody by name, one where we can focus on high-quality care.”

Dr. Porteous assures that his dedicated staff remains committed to providing only the best quality care for their patients. Their team works hard and strives to go above and beyond in their service through the center.

“I want everyone to know that this could not have been done by myself,” he said. “This is a team effort. We will all keep working together to give Winter Haven a place to offer the best care for patients with their dialysis.”

Katie Worthington-Decker, Winter Haven Chamber CEO and President, spoke on behalf of the city mayor, commending the new center and its staff for providing a valuable service to the local community.

“He called me and told me to express our gratitude for this investment that you all are making in this community today,” Worthington said. “This is a great investment. Access to healthcare is one of the most important things we need in the Winter Haven community.”

Robert Loftin, Chamber Chair, likewise commended the center for joining the Chamber and providing a much-needed investment in local healthcare: “On behalf of the over 700 members of the WH Chamber and Board of Directors, we welcome you and wish you success. You know you have a good CEO when a rainy day opens up for the ribbon-cutting.”

Pastor Clifton Dollison of First Missionary Baptist in Winter Haven attended to offer the benediction. He has married Dr. Porteous and his wife, so he knows from personal experience how a good doctor will serve the community.

Through his benediction, he expressed gratitude for the kidney care center. He prayed that it and its staff would provide only the utmost care for the community.

“We thank you [God] for the golden opportunity that you have placed before us,” he said. “This center will open and we see those who are already receiving such wonderful care. Thank you, dear God, for the wonderful touch. We thank you for the person-ableness of which they offer themselves. Thank you for this vision that has now come to be reality.”

The Winter Haven Kidney Care Center is located at 1107 3rd St. SW Suite 9, Winter Haven, FL, 33880. For more information, visit their website at: https://arcdialysis.com/winterhavenkidneycare