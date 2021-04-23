Winter Haven Public Safety Community Advisory Committee

The Winter Haven Public Safety Department has been meeting with community leaders on a regular basis over the past few months with a specific goal of looking at additional ways to enhance open lines of communication. From those meetings, the groundwork for the Winter Haven Public Safety Community Advisory Committee was laid out. Resolution R-21-10 was approved unanimously at the February 22, 2021 regular City Commission meeting establishing the Committee.





We are seeking Winter Haven residents who are interested in serving on the newly-formed Community Advisory Committee. Nine selected members from our community will discuss agency programs, provide insight on community needs, review past citizen interactions and ensure the open lines of communication between residents and the Department are enhanced.

Public Safety Director Charlie Bird and his staff have been meeting with community leaders to help develop the program. “We have maintained a positive relationship with our community leaders and welcomed the opportunity to sit down and hear their ideas for this Committee,” Bird said. “I am confident this increased line of communication will further enhance our relationships and develop more opportunities for positive interactions we currently enjoy with our citizens.”

City Manager Mike Herr is encouraged by the development Committee saying, “This Community Advisory Committee will strengthen our continued connection with the community, specifically involving public safety. We strive on a consistent basis to improve services to our citizens and this Committee will afford valuable feedback through continued positive interactions and open communication.”

Seven Committee members will be selected and appointed, through an application process, by each City Commissioner, the City Manager and the Public Safety Director. The remaining two will be selected by the initial seven members chosen for a total of nine members. Two alternates will also be chosen. Each applicant will be fingerprinted with a background check conducted as part of the vetting process.

Applicants must be a citizen of the City of Winter Haven and be in good standing with no criminal history. (For a list of the committee criteria and selection process, visit www.winterhavenpd.com and select the “Community” tab or one can be obtained at the Winter Haven Police Department, 125 N Lake silver Dr., NW, Winter Haven.)

Starting April 26, 2021, applications will be made available until May 31, 2021. Applications can be downloaded from www.winterhavenpd.com (Community Tab), can be picked up in person between 8 am – 5 pm Monday through Friday at the Police Department, located at 125 N. Lake Silver Dr., NW or at City Hall, located at 451 3rd St NW in Winter Haven. Applications may also be mailed to citizens by contacting Jamie Brown at 863-295-5905 or by email at [email protected].