Woman Steals Another Persons Laundry at Laundromat

Winter Haven Police Department





Taking someone else’s laundry? Microfiber rags?

That’s what this woman did. Our victim had a dryer full of microfiber rags (about 300 of them) and a jacket in a dryer at Dexter Coin Laundry. The victim had an emergency that he needed to leave to take care of. The woman pictured came in, had her items in another dryer. When her items were done, she gets hers, then looks around and takes our victim’s items. (Actually, the jacket was taken by someone else earlier and he’s already been arrested)

Does anyone recognize her? She was wearing the black shirt, blue camouflage leggings and black shoes.

Call Det. Lazado at 863-595-1721.