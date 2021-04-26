Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Fatal Crash That Killed 48 Yr Old Man

Poinciana man dies a day after his single vehicle crash

A 48-year-old man died Monday, April 26, 2021, the day after he was involved in a single vehicle crash on Marigold Avenue, just north of the Coyote Road intersection in Poinciana.





The victim was identified as Juan Vazquez-Nazario of Poinciana.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Investigation (THI) unit responded to the crash Sunday evening, which was reported at around 6:26 PM.

Upon arrival, deputies and members of Polk County Fire Rescue found an overturned gray 2012 Nissan Altima partially submerged in a drainage ditch.

Mr. Vazquez-Nazario was pulled from the car and found to be unresponsive, so CPR was administered. He was first transported to Poinciana Medical Center, then airlifted from there to Osceola Regional Medical Center.

There were no other victims.

According to the preliminary investigation, Mr. Vazquez-Nazario was travelling south on Marigold Avenue.

A witness told detectives that the Nissan passed her at a high-rate of speed as she was driving in the opposite direction. As she looked in her rearview mirror, she saw the Nissan crash into the ditch.

There is a curve in the roadway where Mr. Vazquez-Nazario’s Nissan crashed, and evidence indicates that he failed to maintain control of the vehicle in the curve. Mr. Vazquez-Nazario was wearing his seat belt.

Marigold Avenue was closed for approximately four hours, but the investigation is ongoing.