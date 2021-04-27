34 year-old Winter Haven Man Arrested on Warrant For Aggravated Assault And A Bonus – He Had Drugs!

Winter Haven Police Department

It all started with riding a bike at night with no lights!





On April 26, 2021 at approximately 9:36 p.m., officers patrolling the area around Ave. P NW encountered a bicyclist riding with no lights. Making contact with the rider, 34 year-old Larry Jermaine Evans (180 Central Ave., Winter Haven) was found to have a warrant out of Polk County for Aggravated Battery with Deadly Weapon. Evans was immediately placed under arrest without incident for the warrant.

When a search of Evans was conducted, officers found a black fanny pack around his upper body. Inside, there was a host of drugs to include MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly) in pill (86) and powder form, heroin and 19 individual baggies of cannabis. Due to the quantities, Evans was charged with trafficking MDMA and possession of cannabis with the intent to sell.

Charges:

Trafficking MDMA – F1

Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Sell – F3

Possession of Heroin – F3

Possession of MDMA – F3

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – M1

“The proactive patrolling our officers conduct has again put a dangerous man in jail and removed some dangerous drugs off the street,” said Public Safety Director Charlie Bird. “We are dedicated to continue working hard to keep our citizens safe.”