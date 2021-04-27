Winter Haven Kicks U12 Competitive Girls Advance to the State Cup Semi-Finals

Winter Haven kicks U12 competitive girls advanced to the State Cup semi-finals on Sat April 24th where they had a victory of 7-1 over their opponent advancing them to finals Sunday April 25th at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex. WH kicks U12 girls were finalst on Sunday as they were defeated 3-0 by Boca in the final. There are two hundred teams in the state in this age group and they were one of the two teams that advance to the state finals. What a great accomplishment!

WH Kicks U12G team finished their season 2nd place in the USA league, Champions in the 2021 Commissioners Cup, and Finalst in the 2021 State Cup.





They have had an amazing season, very hardworking talented group of young athletes!

Since our very first regular season game on October 20th 2019 we’ve out scored our opponents 182-58. Pretty dang impressive.

Submitted by Coach Karen Bingham