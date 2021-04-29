Polk Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Seizure Of 50 Million Dollars Of Methamphetamine In “Operation Dirty Water”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Department of Homeland Security Investigators from Tampa and Atlanta, and representatives from the Haines City Police Department and Georgia law enforcement agencies will discuss the investigation of a drug trafficking organization with Mexican drug cartel ties at 10:00 am today (Thursday, April 29, 2021) at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Operations Center located at 1891 Jim Keene Blvd. in Winter Haven.

“Operation Dirty Water” is a joint investigation involving more than a dozen law enforcement agencies in Florida and Georgia. The investigation resulted in the largest volume of Methamphetamine seized during a joint investigation involving the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, including 1,416 pounds of crystalized and liquid methamphetamine. The street value of the drugs seized is over $50 million.





Updated Article Here: 37 Yr Old Winter Haven Woman The Tip Of The Iceberg In 53 Million Dollar Methamphetamine Bust