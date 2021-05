Charlie Parr Retires And Is Presented Award For 30 Years Of Dedicated Service To The Winter Haven Fire Department

Congratulations Charlie Parr!

Retired from the Winter Haven FD after serving 30 dedicated years. The Department presented him with a New York style leather helmet with his personalized badge.





He also received a beautiful watch (that he picked out) from the City for his 30 years of service and presented a shadowbox with his badge by Public Safety Director Bird.

You’ll be missed Charlie but we are so happy for you.