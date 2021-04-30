Winter Haven Police Department

When trying to help a citizen out results in your vehicle being stolen…







Our victim went to the Twin Brothers store located on Lucerne Park Rd on April 15 when he left work.

Two men at the store asked him for a ride to the Inwood area. Declining to take them, one of the men left. Ultimately, our victim did give the man pictured below a ride to an area around 4th St NW and Quick Ave.

Before getting out of the car, the man asked our victim if he had $5 he could have. Our victim stated he would need to get change so they went to the Family Dollar Store.

Leaving the passenger in the vehicle along with the keys, our victim entered the store and immediately realized he shouldn’t have done that. As he walked back out of the store he saw the car leaving the parking lot.

The vehicle is pictured below. A red 2010 Chevy Cobalt. The letters L and T are missing from Cobalt leaving it to say “Co Ba”.



Anyone recognizing the guy pictured or knows where the vehicle is should call Det. Lozado at 863-595-1721.