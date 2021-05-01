Polk Deputies Investigating A Motorcycle Crash That Killed 33 Yr Old Lakeland Man

PCSO Traffic Unit investigated a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on County Line Road in Lakeland. Preliminary information is as follows:







Around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, the PCSO ECC received a 911 call about a crash with injuries on County Line Road at the intersection with West Pipkin Road. Upon arrival, first responders located 33-year-old Matthew Ricketts-Rivera of Lakeland deceased. He was operating a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The driver of the car involved, 58-year-old John Simon, had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital to be treated.







According to the evidence and witnesses, Simon was driving a 2015 charcoal Toyota Corolla northbound on County Line Rd while Ricketts-Rivera was heading southbound on his motorcycle. Ricketts-Rivera’s wife was behind him in her car. Simon entered into the left turn lane at the intersection with West Pipkin Rd, and made a U-turn to head south on County Line. As he made the turn, he entered into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist braked but was unable to avoid hitting the car, and struck the passenger side of the Corolla, ejecting him from the bike. He was not wearing a helmet.







County Line Rd was closed for approximately 2.5 hours during the investigation, which is ongoing



