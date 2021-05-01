Two People Seriously Injured When Plane Crashes Into Lakeland Industrial Park

Emergency responders from LakelandPD and Lakeland Fire Department are on the scene of a plane crash that occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. at 4150 South Pipkin Road, an industrial park area just off of airport property. The crash involved a single-engine plane with two adult occupants. Both occupants were airlifted for medical treatment with serious injuries. No persons on the ground were injured. Both the FAA and NTSB have been notified and will be overseeing the crash investigation.

No additional details are available at this time.